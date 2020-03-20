5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FPLSF stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

