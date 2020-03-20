56,595 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Yeti at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Yeti by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yeti by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $18.41 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

