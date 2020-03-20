5,015 Shares in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of SUI opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

