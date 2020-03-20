4,500 Shares in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPX Flow by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after buying an additional 424,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPX Flow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Flow by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLOW opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $771.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

