3,200 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.56.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
