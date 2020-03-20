3,200 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.56.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.