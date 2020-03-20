2,595 Shares in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

