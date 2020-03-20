250,000 Shares in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.31% of Aduro BioTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,110 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

ADRO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.