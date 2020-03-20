250,000 Shares in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.31% of Aduro BioTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,110 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 527,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
ADRO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24.
Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 477.30% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
About Aduro BioTech
Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
