22,193 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,735,000 after acquiring an additional 435,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,695,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,416,000 after acquiring an additional 260,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,261,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

