22,100 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,776,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 229,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

