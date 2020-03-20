21,500 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NYSE:HLX opened at $1.54 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

