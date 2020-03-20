21,100 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

