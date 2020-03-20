202,836 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 259,665 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -256,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

