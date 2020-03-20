1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. 1life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 1life Healthcare updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. 1life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

