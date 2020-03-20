19,700 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $18.51 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,555.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.