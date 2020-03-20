16,098 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,226,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421,910 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from to in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of IVZ opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

