141,670 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,565,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SVB Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,765,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

SIVB opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.77. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

