123,786 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

