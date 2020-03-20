1,075 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

APD opened at $191.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.90. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

