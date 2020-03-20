101,889 Shares in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Caretrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,943,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 560,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 315,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

