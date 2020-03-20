$0.65 EPS Expected for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. Bridge Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDGE. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

