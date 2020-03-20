$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NYSE:SKT opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.46%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.