Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

ZION stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,792,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

