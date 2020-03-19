Zacks: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $36.22.
About Iterum Therapeutics
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
