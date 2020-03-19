Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) to Sell

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

