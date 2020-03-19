Zacks: Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $25.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

