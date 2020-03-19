Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

