Zacks: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given $23.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $225,774.08. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of -0.64. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

