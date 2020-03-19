Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.05. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Shares of BBY opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,639,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

