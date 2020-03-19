Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.95 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.98. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 481,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

