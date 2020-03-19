Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

RPM International stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.