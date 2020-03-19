YY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 15.7% After Earnings Beat

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price shot up 15.7% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $49.45, 2,721,392 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,091,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 13.64%. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of YY by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after purchasing an additional 512,580 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of YY by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 780,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of YY by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

