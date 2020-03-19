Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & Star Buffet (NYSE:STRZ) Critical Analysis

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yum China alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yum China and Star Buffet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 6 0 2.86 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China currently has a consensus price target of $51.59, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Risk & Volatility

Yum China has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 8.12% 22.96% 10.51% Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and Star Buffet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 1.75 $713.00 million $1.88 21.68 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Summary

Yum China beats Star Buffet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.