Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Up 6.2%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.94, 5,346,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,494,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

