YPF (NYSE:YPF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Santander lowered shares of YPF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YPF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

NYSE YPF opened at $2.57 on Monday. YPF has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YPF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in YPF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in YPF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

