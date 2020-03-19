YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

YASKY opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

