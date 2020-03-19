Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. Williams-Sonoma traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 170725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.
About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
