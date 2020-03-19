Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group now has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00. Williams-Sonoma traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 170725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $81,640,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

