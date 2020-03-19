Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.83.

NYSE WAB opened at $41.02 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

