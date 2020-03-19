Wells Fargo & Co Trims Brady (NYSE:BRC) Target Price to $40.00

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

BRC opened at $39.43 on Monday. Brady has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after acquiring an additional 256,160 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 81.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 208,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

