Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) CEO Acquires $4,963,370.00 in Stock

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

