Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $22.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.62.

TPR stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

