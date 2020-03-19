Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $120.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Caterpillar stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

