Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $5,415,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $420,147,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

