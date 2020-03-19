Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Price Target to $2.50

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Fossil Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $15.53.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fossil Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Chiasson bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,522 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 116,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,323 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,038 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,051 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.