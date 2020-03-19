Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 10.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) dropped 10.1% on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $32.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weight Watchers International traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $12.41, approximately 158,944 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,035,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.