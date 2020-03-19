Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.31, 6,166,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,562,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Specifically, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

