Waitr Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,346% compared to the average daily volume of 46 call options.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Waitr had a negative net margin of 151.98% and a negative return on equity of 47.20%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 475,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

