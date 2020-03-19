Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

