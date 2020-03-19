Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys $910,307.46 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $910,307.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $330,858.44.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $2,056.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 722,939 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $3,744,824.02.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 162,264 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $838,904.88.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,647 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $866,734.99.

On Thursday, February 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 295,328 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $1,523,892.48.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,750 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $430,475.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,318,243 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $6,775,769.02.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

