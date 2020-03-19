Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) Shares Up 8.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, 145,696 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 162,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.
