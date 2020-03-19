Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) Shares Up 8.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, 145,696 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 162,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.