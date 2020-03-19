Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FAN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Volution Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Volution Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 228 ($3.00).

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 135.37 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

